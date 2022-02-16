Chair Ian Scott is seen at a CRTC hearing in Gatineau, Que., Feb. 18, 2020.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canada’s telecom regulator has rejected a request that its chair, Ian Scott, recuse himself from files related to internet competition over allegations that he is biased in favour of large telecoms.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) rejected the request from an industry group representing independent internet service providers on the grounds that “the decision of a member of the commission to recuse themselves in respect of a matter is a decision that only the member can make.”

“Whether recusal is appropriate in a given case is a question that each member must decide each time they adjudicate a matter and the present situation is no different,” reads a letter sent Tuesday by the CRTC’s senior general counsel, Stephen Millington.

The request for Mr. Scott’s recusal, filed earlier this month by the Competitive Network Operators of Canada (CNOC), came in the wake of a controversial reversal last year by the CRTC of its own 2019 decision to lower the wholesale rates that large phone and cable companies can charge smaller internet service providers (ISPs) for access to the larger companies’ networks.

Since the reversal, critics have challenged Mr. Scott’s impartiality, pointing to a December, 2019, meeting at an Ottawa pub between Mr. Scott and Mirko Bibic, who at the time was chief operating officer of BCE Inc. and is now the company’s chief executive. Mr. Scott, who worked for Telus Corp. and satellite operator Telesat before being appointed CRTC chair in 2017, recently told the Toronto Star that he broke no rules during the meeting and was simply going for a beer with someone he has known “for many years.”

Geoff White, executive director and general counsel of CNOC, called the commission’s dismissal of CNOC’s request “a disappointing, and disconcerting attempt to avoid accountability.” The industry group is considering its options, he added.

