 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

CRTC rules in favour of Quebecor in battle with Bell over TVA Sports

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Quebecor headquarters in Montreal. Quebecor won a CRTC ruling that requires Bell to offer TVA Sports under the same conditions it offers its own French-language sports channel.

The Canadian Press

Quebecor Inc. has finally won its battle against Bell Canada over the broadcasting of its TVA Sports channel.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ruled in favour of the Quebec-based media company and requires Bell Canada to offer the TVA group sports channel by Feb. 5, under the same conditions as its own French-language sports channel RDS.

The CRTC ruled that Bell granted an undue preference to RDS on its platforms by not offering TVA Sports under the same conditions. Bell refused to include TVA Sports in its most popular package, forcing its subscribers to obtain the TVA Group’s sports station either by subscribing to a more expensive package, or by paying to obtain it separately.

Story continues below advertisement

TVA Group and Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Peladeau have repeatedly complained that its rival did not engage in the same discrimination on the English side, granting Sportsnet, owned by Rogers Communications, the same distribution as its own sports station TSN, the English-speaking counterpart of RDS.

The standoff between the conglomerates Quebecor and Bell was provoked by a dispute over the royalties to be paid to the specialty channels.

The clash resulted in numerous public skirmishes, culminating in Quebecer attempting to remove the TVA Sports’ signal from Bell subscribers just as the National League playoffs began in April.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies