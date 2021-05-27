CRTC rules to uphold rates large telecoms charge small internet providers for access to networks

Canada’s telecom regulator says it will uphold the rates large phone and cable companies charge smaller internet service providers for access to their broadband networks, with some slight modifications, after the big telecoms complained prices that the commission set nearly two years ago were too low.
The most significant of the modifications that the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is making to the interim rates it set in 2016 is the removal of a supplementary 10 per cent markup that the telephone companies were permitted to charge. The CRTC’s decision, announced Thursday, is retroactive to when the interim rates were set, which means that the phone companies will need to pay back the money they collected through that supplementary fee.
To encourage competition in the internet market, the commission requires the large phone and cable companies to sell network access to independent internet service providers (ISPs) at regulated rates. Those third-party operators, which include Teksavvy Solutions Inc. and Distributel Communications Ltd., then sell internet service to their own customers.
In August, 2019, the CRTC lowered the rates the larger telecoms are able to charge and ordered them to make retroactive payments – at the time totalling an estimated $325-million, according to court documents – to third-party operators to compensate for the higher interim rates set in 2016. That decision prompted some of the ISPs, including Teksavvy, to cut prices for many of their customers.
However, the lower rates and the retroactive payments have failed to materialize, as the large telecoms have pursued every avenue available to them in an effort to have the decision overturned. The phone and cable companies, who argue that the new rates were so low that they would hamper their ability to invest in their networks, appealed the ruling to the federal court, the federal cabinet and to the CRTC.
The large telecoms have not had to make any retroactive payments or lower their rates because the decision was stayed, first by the court and later by the CRTC. As a result, some independent ISPs such as Teksavvy who had lowered their rates ended up raising them. (The third-party operators were also financially impacted by the pandemic, as they’ve had to purchase more network capacity in response to a surge in their customers’ bandwidth usage.)
Last summer, cabinet declined to overturn the CRTC’s August 2019 ruling but sided with the large telecoms by commenting that the reduced rates could stifle investment in telecom networks.
The Federal Court of Appeal, meanwhile, dismissed the case last September, saying that the issues presented by the phone and cable providers were of “dubious merit” and that the companies failed to demonstrate that the CRTC erred or exceeded its powers when it reduced wholesale broadband rates.
Bell and the five cable operators – Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc., Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron Ltd., Cogeco Communications Inc. and Eastlink Inc. owner Bragg Communications Inc. – applied to the Supreme Court for leave to appeal the ruling, but the top court declined to hear the case.
