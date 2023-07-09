The federal telecommunications regulator is sticking with the way it sets prices for Canada’s large carriers that provide smaller competitors with access to the internet.

The CRTC says its review of its process for wholesale rates found the best method of promoting competition is the current approach in which it sets rates for wholesalers such as TekSavvy based on the service and infrastructure costs to the major players, plus a markup.

Most of Canada’s larger carriers had argued for reforms, saying the traditional rate-setting method has led to competitors paying them less than break-even cost.

They instead wanted to bring in commercial negotiations as the method for setting the majority of wholesale service rates, saying that model would provide greater opportunity to meet competitor-specific needs while minimizing unnecessary regulation.

The CRTC says it will improve its current approach with adjustments such as considering market rates and other relevant information.

The regulator adds it will also remain open to using other approaches on a case-by-case basis, when it determines a particular situation requires a different model to ensure “just and reasonable rates.”