Report on Business

CRTC to rule on whether wireless providers must offer paper billing at no charge

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
A man speaks on a mobile phone outside the Rogers annual general meeting in Toronto on April 22, 2014.

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Canada’s telecom regulator is set to rule this week on whether mobile service providers should be compelled to offer some or all of their customers paper invoices, at no charge.

Two advocacy groups want the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to force Telus-owned Koodo Mobile to reverse its move to electronic billing for all but a select few of its customers.

John Lawford with the Public Interest Advocacy Centre, which filed a formal complaint to the CRTC with the National Pensioners Federation, says Canadians have a right to receive paper bill – at no cost – under changes to the Telecommunications Act passed in 2014.

Koodo has argued that, while the law says telecom companies cannot charge a fee for invoicing, they are not compelled to actually provide paper bills.

Since Koodo began switching to electronic bills in early 2015, most other wireless carriers, including Telus, have followed suit.

Rogers Communications told its customers last month that its bills would be available exclusively online as of Mar. 26.

