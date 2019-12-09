CRTC unveils new tool to fight the rise of telephone scams

Canada’s telecom regulator is introducing a new measure to combat the rise of telephone scams involving phone numbers that are “spoofed” to look like government agencies and other legitimate callers.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced Monday that it’s asking telecom service providers to introduce new technology that aims to tackle caller ID spoofing by Sept. 30.

The technology, known by its acronym “STIR/SHAKEN,” will allow carriers to verify the caller ID information for Internet Protocol-based voice calls and inform the customer receiving the call whether the caller’s identity can be trusted.

The CRTC says the technology will reduce the frequency and the impact of caller ID spoofing, which has been used in a number of scams that have bilked money from Canadians.

CRTC chairman Ian Scott called nuisance calls a “major irritant" for Canadians.

“We are committed to addressing this issue and are working with the industry and our partners to better protect consumers," Mr. Scott said in a statement. "The new STIR/SHAKEN framework will enable Canadians to know, before they answer the phone, whether a call is legitimate or whether it should be treated with suspicion.”

The framework is one of several initiatives in the works to combat fraudulent phone calls. The CRTC is also working with the industry to develop a trace-back program that would identify where a nuisance call is coming from.

The regulator is also requiring telecom providers to implement universal call-blocking software to ban calls from so-called “malformed numbers” by Dec. 19. That includes calls from numbers that can’t be dialed, such as 00 000-0000 or 111 111-111, or those that exceed 15 digits.

