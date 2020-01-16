 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

CSA outlines regulatory framework for cryptocurrency exchanges

Greg McArthur Securities regulation reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Many of the world’s 200 cryptocurrency exchanges need to become licensed as securities dealers to operate in Canada unless they change their business models, following new guidance issued by Canada’s securities commissions.

The Canadian Securities Administrators, the umbrella organization that represents the country’s provincial and territorial commissions, issued a long-awaited legal interpretation to the fledgling industry on Thursday, saying cryptocurrency exchanges that provide users with a “contractual right” to an underlying digital asset – rather than immediately delivering them crypto coins – will likely be subject to the country’s provincial securities laws.

The announcement will have a significant impact on Canada’s estimated 15 cryptocurrency exchanges, and is largely seen as the regulatory response to the collapse of QuadrigaCX, industry observers said Thursday. In 2018, the founder and chief executive officer of Quadriga, Gerald Cotton, died in India, leaving the Quadriga’s 76,000 users without access to the exchange or the $214.6-million in cash and cryptocurrency held by the company.

Story continues below advertisement

The guidance clears up long-standing questions about where cryptocurrency exchanges fit in Canada’s regulatory framework. Regulators have already ruled that digital currencies such as bitcoin and ethereum are considered commodities, but the exchanges where they are sold have been operating in a regulatory vacuum.

The CSA’s five-page notice clarified that, if an exchange retains “ownership, control and possession” of the digital assets it is making available for sale, it will be seen as selling securities. Only in cases where an exchange immediately transfers the digital asset to a user, and where the user is “free to use ... the crypto asset without further involvement” of the exchange, will the transaction not fall under securities laws, the note states,

Lori Stein, a Toronto lawyer who specializes in financial technology, called the guidance a “sweeping statement” because many digital currency exchanges maintain custody of their clients’ holdings and will have to address the new directive.

“[Regulators] sort of say it’s a derivative, it could be a security, and it’s subject to securities regulation,” Ms. Stein said. "So it’s a pretty sweeping statement.”

Ms. Stein said she will be advising clients that operate digital exchanges that they could face a securities enforcement action unless they take steps to register with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), the self-regulating body that oversees securities dealers.

“The issue is that for many Canadian crypto platforms, registration as an IIROC member is not a viable option due to the cost and regulatory requirements,” she said.

Dean Skurka, vice-president of finance and compliance for Bitbuy, a Toronto-based digital exchange, said that the guidance will help bring legitimacy to the industry.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s encouraging that these rules are being fleshed out. It will likely mean that, at some point in the future, we’ll have to comply with securities regulation or adjust [our] business model.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies