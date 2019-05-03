 Skip to main content

Report on Business CUPE certified to represent hundreds of WestJet Encore flight attendants

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

CUPE certified to represent hundreds of WestJet Encore flight attendants

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Comments

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says it has been certified to represent hundreds of flight attendants at WestJet Encore.

The union says the decision was made by the Canada Industrial Relations Board after a majority of flight attendants signed cards in support of unionization.

The unionization of about 600 flight attendants at WestJet’s regional carrier comes after their colleagues at WestJet’s mainline carrier were unionized last July.

Story continues below advertisement

Together, nearly 4,000 WestJet flight attendants are unionized, while CUPE says it is continuing efforts to add flight attendants as WestJet’s low-cost carrier, Swoop.

Meanwhile, the Calgary-based airline says that 92 per cent of its Encore pilots represented by the Airline Pilots Association voted in favour of a five-year agreement that runs until Jan. 1, 2024.

Canada’s second-largest airline saw the repercussions of labour strife last May, when WestJet pilots voted in favour of strike action before the Air Line Pilots Association and the company agreed to a settlement process two weeks later.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter