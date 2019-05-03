CUPE certified to represent hundreds of WestJet Encore flight attendants

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says it has been certified to represent hundreds of flight attendants at WestJet Encore.

The union says the decision was made by the Canada Industrial Relations Board after a majority of flight attendants signed cards in support of unionization.

The unionization of about 600 flight attendants at WestJet’s regional carrier comes after their colleagues at WestJet’s mainline carrier were unionized last July.

Together, nearly 4,000 WestJet flight attendants are unionized, while CUPE says it is continuing efforts to add flight attendants as WestJet’s low-cost carrier, Swoop.

Meanwhile, the Calgary-based airline says that 92 per cent of its Encore pilots represented by the Airline Pilots Association voted in favour of a five-year agreement that runs until Jan. 1, 2024.

Canada’s second-largest airline saw the repercussions of labour strife last May, when WestJet pilots voted in favour of strike action before the Air Line Pilots Association and the company agreed to a settlement process two weeks later.