The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it has filed an unfair labour practices complaint with the Ontario Labour Relations Board against Uber.

The union has accused the company of violating the Labour Relations Act.

Uber and the United Food and Commercial Workers signed an agreement earlier this year that allows the union to provide representation to about 100,000 Canadian drivers and couriers, if requested by the workers, but does not unionize them.

CUPW says the agreement was done without worker input and that Uber used its app and email list to promote the agreement to drivers and couriers.

CUPW national president Jan Simpson says labour laws prohibit an employer from favouring one union over another while workers are organizing.

An Uber spokesperson says the company is not in contravention of the Labour Relations Act.