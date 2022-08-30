Markham, Ont.-headquartered Ignite International Brands Ltd. faces criminal and civil investigations of accounting fraud in the United States, and is under regulatory investigation in Canada, a court filing has revealed.

Ignite, which operated in the Canadian cannabis market until last October, is run by CEO Dan Bilzerian, a Los Angeles-based Armenian-American poker player and social media influencer with 33.6-million Instagram followers.

Until Monday, it traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol “BILZ,” for its CEO. At the stock’s peak in 2019, the company had a market capitalization of more than $750-million, but it was worth about $170-million when it completed a going-private transaction this week.

The U.S. and Securities and Exchange Commission filed a request with a California court Monday to compel Ignite to comply with its investigative subpoena. The court filing and its exhibits reveal Ignite faces multiple grand jury subpoenas in the U.S. In Canada, the company says, it faces “numerous requests from the regulatory authorities.”

The Ontario Securities and Exchange Commission, which forced Ignite to enhance the disclosures in its financial filings earlier this year, did not respond to a request for comment late Tuesday.

In a litigation release posted on its website Tuesday, the SEC said it “is continuing its fact-finding investigation and, to date, has not concluded that any individual or entity has violated the federal securities laws.”

In the court filing, SEC Staff attorney Patricia Pei said the agency is seeking information regarding “possible violations of the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws” by Ignite. She says SEC staff has uncovered information “that indicates [Ignite] may have filed public financial statements that include false or misleading representations” regarding its revenue in 2020.

The court filing details a back-and-forth between the SEC and Ignite starting before the May 20 subpoena and continuing through an August message from Ignite’s new general counsel, Paul Hughes, that said the company had already provided “tens of thousands” of documents to the U.S. Department of Justice in response to a grand jury subpoena issued in 2021. (Mr. Hughes did not respond to a request for comment late Tuesday).

Mr. Hughes replaced Ignite general counsel Paul Holden, who told the SEC in June he was leaving the company due to a family medical emergency and asked for more time for Ignite to comply.

In an Aug. 1 email, attached as an exhibit to the court file, Mr. Hughes asked for the SEC matter to be stayed, telling the SEC the matters covered by the DOJ’s grand jury subpoena were “highly likely to overlap significantly” with the SEC’s, and “requiring the company to address civil issues while simultaneously responding to grand jury subpoenas ... seems inappropriate.”

Mr. Hughes said “we are aware of other grand jury subpoenas as well.”

In an Aug. 22 follow-up letter, Mr. Hughes acknowledged the Canadian regulatory queries, but did not say which regulators were asking questions. He said the purpose of the DOJ’s subpoenas is “unclear to us.”

Mr. Hughes said Mr. Holden’s abrupt departure, and his attempts to get up to speed, were exacerbating the delays and “perhaps created the impression that Ignite is seeking to avoid addressing the present SEC inquiries, which is not the case.”

The SEC rejected Ignite’s requests to stay the subpoenas, noting the original deadline was June 15.

Mr. Bilzerian has pitched Ignite as a lifestyle brand, built around his outsized lifestyle.

In a May 2020 report, Bloomberg News reported on a February party at his mansion in Los Angeles where 2,700 guests, including Chance the Rapper, singer The Weeknd and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker enjoyed “a lingerie contest, a tattoo parlor, fire-breathing bartenders and a neon-illuminated sky diver who jumped from a helicopter onto the driveway.” The event was a launch party for a premium vodka containing alkaline water.

Ignite said in October 2021 it was pulling out of Canadian cannabis market because there were too many barriers to building a successful cannabis business, including the “government’s excessive restrictions.”

It said it would focus on its “broadly appealing consumer products categories” including CBD products, vape products, performance drinks, apparel, and spirits including tequila, vodka and seltzers.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.