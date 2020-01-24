Danby CEO Jim Estill sponsors close to 100 Syrian families

The donor: Jim Estill
The gift: Sponsoring close to 100 refugee families and climbing
Jim Estill was watching the news coverage of the conflict in Syria a few years ago when he decided he had to do something.
“I didn’t think the Canadian government was acting fast enough,” recalled Mr. Estill, chief executive of Guelph, Ont.-based Danby Appliances. “People were acting fast enough, but not the government. So I thought what can I do?”
Mr. Estill began exploring the private sponsorship program and made plans to sponsor 50 Syrian families. He covered the costs for the families to come to Canada and organized places for them to stay. He also employed about 30 refugees at Danby to help them get started in their new country. And he didn’t stop there. Since 2015, Mr. Estill has sponsored close to 100 refugee families from Syria, Eritrea, Congo and Venezuela, and he’s now lobbying the government to bring in 10,000 refugees from Venezuela.
“I sort of set it up like a business,” he said. He has set up directors for housing, education, health and mentorship to ensure the families have all of the resources they need. “Every family gets a ‘mentor family’ to help them set up a bank account, get a doctor, get a bus pass and register their kids at school. We do score carding to see how the family is doing. ... As a business person, I always think first what are your goals?” He also set up a 90-day program at Danby where refugees combine work with English classes and coaching on how to write a résumé. He has spent about $2-million on the refugee program so far and received some donations.
“It’s gratifying,” he said. “You’re dealing with people which means there’s always good things, there’s always bad things. But it’s all good.”