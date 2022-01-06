Dave Fuller, the president of the wireless division at Rogers Communications Inc., is leaving the company and will be replaced by longtime executive Phil Hartling, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Mr. Fuller’s departure comes in the wake of an explosive boardroom dispute that resulted in the company’s CEO, Joe Natale, being replaced with its longtime chief financial officer, Tony Staffieri, late last year.

The Globe is not identifying the source because the person is not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Mr. Fuller, who worked with Mr. Natale at Telus Corp. and joined Rogers last year, previously said in a court filing that he did not wish to work for any CEO other than Mr. Natale.

More to come

