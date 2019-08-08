David MacNaughton, Canada’s U.S. ambassador, to step down and return to private sector

Open this photo in gallery Canada's ambassador to the United States, David MacNaughton, played a central role in the renegotiation of the trade deal that is now known as the USMCA. J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press

Canada’s ambassador to the United States, David MacNaughton, is stepping down at the end of August to return to the private sector, a departure that comes as the federal Liberals attempt to get a key trade deal approved by U.S. politicians.

Mr. MacNaughton, a key adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, played a central role in the renegotiation of the trade deal that is now known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). He dealt with frequent broadsides from U.S. President Donald Trump and various White House officials against Mr. Trudeau, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and others during the talks, which resulted in a deal last September.

Mr. MacNaughton has spent recent months attempting to convince the Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives to ratify USMCA, an outcome that remains in doubt. The deal also still needs Canadian government approval; Mexico ratified the agreement in June.

“I had long planned to complete my work ahead of the fall election,” Mr. MacNaughton wrote in a statement, “particularly following the lifting of steel and aluminum tariffs – something I was absolutely determined we would get done before I left this job, and Congress’s rising for the summer."

“The time has come to return home” to Toronto, he continued.

The government appointed Kirsten Hillman, currently Canada’s deputy ambassador to the United States, as interim ambassador. The appointment of a new ambassador in Washington will come after the October federal election.

Mr. Trudeau said he accepted Mr. MacNaughton’s resignation with gratitude and regret.

“David’s skill in bridging partisan and ideological divides – always putting Canadians’ interests first, never deviating from objectives he knew to be both possible and desirable – has been unparalleled,” the Prime Minister said in a statement.

Ms. Freeland said Mr. MacNaughton was a steady hand in the negotiations for a revamped continental trade deal.

“Our country would not have succeeded in the negotiation of the new NAFTA or in securing the removal of the U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum without David’s leadership, wisdom and hard work,” Ms. Freeland said.

“I have come to rely on David’s insight, intelligence and grit as a negotiator, so it is with immense personal appreciation – and a degree of sadness – that I mark his departure from this key diplomatic post. I would like to echo David’s fond words of recognition for his wife, Leslie, and their entire family."

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who was a key adviser to the Trudeau government on the NAFTA negotiations, said Mr. MacNaughton excelled in dealing with the often chaotic Trump administration.

“This is not an easy mandate operating in that new environment down there,” Mr. Mulroney said. “I dealt with him quite frequently on the NAFTA negotiations and I found him to be knowledgeable, serious and good counsel.”

The Trudeau government named Mr. MacNaughton as U.S. ambassador in March of 2016, when then president Barack Obama was in the final year of his term. He replaced former Manitoba premier Gary Doer.

Mr. MacNaughton worked for the Ontario Liberals on a number of provincial elections and was Ontario co-chair of Mr. Trudeau’s successful 2015 campaign.

Prior to being posted to Washington, Mr. MacNaughton was chair of public relations agency StrategyCorp Inc. – the firm that his wife, Leslie Noble, calls home – and previously ran the North American arm of Hill+Knowlton Strategies. Earlier in his career, he spent nine years in investment banking, including a stint with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Mr. MacNaughton was principal secretary to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty from 2003 to 2005.​

