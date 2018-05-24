DavidsTea co-founder Herschel Segal aims to put retailer ‘on the right track’ amid leadership spat

Open this photo in gallery A DavidsTea shop on Toronto’s Yonge Street is pictured on Jan. 23, 2017. Fred Lum/Globe and Mail

Management and incumbent directors at DavidsTea Inc. face a colossal challenge to keep their jobs as dissident shareholder Herschel Segal seeks to push them out and take over the embattled Canadian retailer at a crucial vote next month.

With about 46 per cent of DavidsTea shares already under the control of his Rainy Day Investments holding, Mr. Segal, the retail chain’s co-founder, has a short path to win additional proxies and reach the 50-per-cent-plus-one threshold necessary to put in place his own slate of directors. He insists that new leadership is needed as Davids labours to find its footing during a difficult time for many North American retailers.

“Towards the end of your career, you want to do things right,” Mr. Segal, 87, said in an interview this week. “I want to put things back on the right track.”

Shareholders will decide the future of one of the country’s leading retail brands at its annual meeting June 14. Micro-cap companies such as Davids dominated proxy battles in Canada last year as dissidents won most contests, ending management’s three-year winning streak, according to data from law firm Fasken.

Montreal-based Davids is coming off losses in four of its past five fiscal years, a period during which it nevertheless managed to double annual sales to $224-million as of Feb. 3. Although the company’s Canadian stores have faired well, a push into the United States has proved costly as Davids struggled to adapt its offering to American tastes. Same-store sales growth for its entire 240-store network has declined in each of the past three years.

Mr. Segal appears to have lost patience with current management, led by chief executive Joel Silver, and with a board he describes as aimless and divided. He dismisses the new slate of directors being proposed by the company, which includes three returning directors and three new candidates representing three investment funds that also hold significant stakes in Davids, as “a private club” made up of financiers.

“They’ve lost touch and lost track of what I think is needed,” Mr. Segal said of the funds, which together hold 36.5 per cent of Davids equity. “They basically want to sell and realize what they can today. And I say it’s ridiculous because we have a good business.”

Among his suggestions for returning to profitability, Mr. Segal wants to find a new partner for Davids’ 50 U.S. stores, cut costs he says have spiralled out of control and revive a “tea culture” among loyal customers that he says has been neglected.

“It’s really simple. People like tea,” he said. “We have done well before. We can do well again.”

Mr. Silver disagrees with that characterization of the situation. He says while the Davids board reviewed strategic options earlier this year after being approached by outside parties, a sale is not currently on the table. He says what Mr. Segal is proposing amounts to a step back for the company, a retreat to its traditional Canadian street-and-shopping-mall footprint at a time when it needs to look forward and build out new sales and distribution channels.

“Our goal is now to build the business,” Mr. Silver said in an interview, adding that his team is beginning to see positive momentum from new strategies and needs the stability and freedom to continue to execute its plan. “You’ve got to give it time. This is a three-year turnaround” that began in 2017, he said.

DavidsTea launched a new e-commerce platform in April this year designed to increase online sales and support future growth. The company expects to start selling on Amazon before Christmas.