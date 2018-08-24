 Skip to main content

DavidsTea names two new independent directors, CFO leaves

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
DavidsTea Inc. has appointed two new independent directors as changes continue following a shareholder revolt led by co-founder Herschel Segal that saw the board replaced.

The tea shop chain says marketing executive Anne Darche and Susan Burkman, an investment banker, have joined the board.

Segal took over as executive chairman and interim CEO earlier this year after the board was replaced and chief executive Joel Silver resigned.

The company says the board expects to appoint a lead director at its next meeting, scheduled to be held in September.

DavidsTea also announced that chief financial officer Howard Tafler has resigned to accept a position in another industry.

The board has appointed Joe Bongiorno, the company’s director of finance, as interim chief financial officer and started a search to find a permanent replacement.

