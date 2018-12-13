DavidsTea reports sales bump, but $9.1-million loss

DavidsTea Inc. saw its profit slip in its most recent quarter, despite a slight increase in sales.
The Montreal-based retailer reported a consolidated net loss of $9.1 million or 35 cents per diluted share for its third quarter ending Nov. 3 compared to a net less of $6.5 million or 25 cents per share for the same quarter the previous year.
Its adjusted net loss was $7.4 million or 28 cents per share compared to a $4.5-million loss or 17 cents per share in the third quarter of its 2017 financial year.
Same-store sales fell 4.7 per cent during the quarter.
Sales increased 1.5 per cent to $43.7 million from $43 million in the same quarter of 2017.
Interim CEO Herschel Segal says in a statement that the company is seeing favourable trends in several areas of its business and continues to have great confidence in its capacity to improve financial results.
