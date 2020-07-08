DavidsTea seeks creditor protection after COVID-19 fallout, looks to shutter some stores

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

DavidsTea seeks creditor protection after COVID-19 fallout, looks to shutter some stores

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A woman wearing a protective mask walks past a closed DavidsTea store in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

DavidsTea Inc. is the latest retailer to seek creditor protection to restructure its business, contributing to a wave of vacant storefronts that will emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Montreal-based company announced on Wednesday that it is seeking protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act as it significantly reduces its bricks-and-mortar retail presence. The company said it would focus primarily on selling tea and accessories through its website and through wholesale distribution to more than 2,500 grocery stores and pharmacies in Canada, as it tries to “stem the losses” from unprofitable stores.

DavidsTea said it would also apply for bankruptcy protection for its U.S. subsidiary.

Story continues below advertisement

The company is now in discussions with landlords about “more favourable lease conditions,” and may close a “significant number” of its 222 stores, all of which are currently closed, chief financial officer and chief operating officer Frank Zitella said in a statement.

DavidsTea had experienced declining sales at its bricks-and-mortar stores for multiple years before COVID-19, and the new retail environment makes it difficult for the tea seller to operate.

The company declined a request for an interview on Wednesday.

Many Canadian retailers that were already attempting to transition to cope with a changing retail environment have seen challenges to their businesses accelerate because of mandated shutdowns during the pandemic.

Clothing retailer Le Château Inc. – which was founded in 1959 by Herschel Segal, who is also the co-founder, chairman and interim chief executive officer of DavidsTea – reported on Monday that it is seeking new sources of financing, and warned that “material uncertainties ... cast significant doubt upon the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

More restructuring processes are likely to arise in the retail industry as uncertainties about the economic recovery, as well as people’s shopping habits, continue to affect sales.

“Almost every law firm is talking to one or two clients that have multiple retail locations, that are considering their options right now,” said David Ullmann, a partner and restructuring and insolvency lawyer with Blaney McMurtry LLP in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

The CCAA process requires that companies have liabilities in excess of $5-million. Another avenue to restructuring is to file a “notice of intention” under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, a lower-cost option that also provides somewhat less flexibility and requires companies to propose a plan within a shorter time period than under CCAA.

Reitmans Canada Ltd. and Aldo Group both filed for CCAA protection in May. In an interview with The Globe and Mail at the time, Aldo confirmed a plan to close more than 40 per cent of its corporate-owned stores.

Last month, clothing retailer Frank and Oak’s parent company, Modasuite Inc., filed a notice of intention, saying it would shutter some stores and refocus on e-commerce. In May, Coalision Inc., the owner of activewear brand Lolë, also filed a notice of intention, seeking a buyer for its assets.

Sail Outdoors Inc. filed for protection under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act in June, saying it planned to close six of its 14 stores. Comark Holdings Inc. – which owns Ricki’s, Cleo and Bootlegger stores – announced its restructuring under CCAA last month.

For retailers that were already facing significant challenges, the industry shock of the pandemic may help to make the case that creditor protection is necessary.

“What COVID gives the debtors is a universally understood narrative for why they need restructuring,” Mr. Ullmann said. “... The statutes are really good at helping companies navigate a crisis while preserving an otherwise viable business.”

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies