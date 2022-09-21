Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says a new airplane manufacturing plant is to be built near Calgary.

De Havilland Canada is scheduled to make the announcement Wednesday afternoon about its plans for southern Alberta.

Speaking at a news conference in Toronto earlier in the day, Kenney said the plant is to be built east of Calgary and employ about 1,500 workers.

He called it a “game-changing investment” for manufacturing in the province.

Kenney said the De Havilland announcement is a major sign of the economic growth, job opportunities and diversification happening in Alberta.

He said De Havilland plans to produce three different types of aircraft at the plant.

“This is just another step forward in the huge growth in our aviation sector with more big news to follow in that sector in just the weeks ahead,” said Kenney, who is to attend the De Havilland’s announcement.