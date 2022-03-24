De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd. has signed a letter of Intent to sell up to 10 Twin Otter Series 400 aircraft to India’s Big Charter Private Ltd.

The aircraft will be used by Big Charter’s airline Flybig.

The companies say they will now work toward a definitive purchase agreement that would include five firm-ordered aircrafts and options for another five.

Flybig chairman and managing director Sanjay Mandavia says the airline is working to provide service to communities that were not previously accessible by air.

Mandavia says the Twin Otter Series 400 is the right aircraft because of its record for safe, reliable operations and its versatility – including the capability to land on land or water.

De Havilland says more than 140 Twin Otter Series 400 aircraft have been delivered to customers around the world.

