Death by a thousand preferred shares

A new book by award-winning journalist Stephen Kimber takes readers behind the scenes of an epic family feud inside one of Canada’s wealthiest families.

The Phelans owned Cara Operations, supplier of meals to Air Canada, Via Rail, and proprietor of many popular restaurant chains, including Harvey’s and Swiss Chalet. Most Canadians have consumed a meal from Cara’s kitchens.

Trouble began when family patriarch Paul James Phelan refused to yield control to the next generation. What followed pitted brother against sisters, and against father in boardrooms, courtrooms and society living rooms.

In this excerpt, the family patriarch resists dividing his preferred shares in Cara equally amongst his children, fueling a succession-planning feud that would drag on for decades.

The food fight for Swiss Chalet’s owner is a lesson for all family companies

Paul James Phelan (PJ), the patriarch of the Phelan family, began the meeting by asking for a dictionary.

He said he wanted to look up the phrase noblesse oblige. It was not that he didn’t know the literal meaning of the words or what the concept implied, of course. He simply wanted to make a point.

Noblesse oblige is a French phrase meaning that privilege entails responsibility, an inferred responsibility that privileged people should act with “honour, generosity and nobility” toward those less privileged. Paul James Phelan measured his own noblesse oblige not only by his behaviour toward his company’s employees –”Thirty-six thousand lives touch mine every payday,” as he’d noted in the book celebrating the company’s 1983 centenary – but also in his leadership of his family.

According to the minutes, PJ recounted for the assemblage “how he had looked after his grandfather’s and father’s estates, how he took care of his brothers and sisters and every month saved his $100 allowance to buy shares of Canada Railway News Company as there was very scattered family interest in the company at that time. When he had bought up enough shares for control, he reorganized the company, which then became Cara. Pensions were established for old Cara management and long-time employees. He provided humanity for all.”

His continuing control of Holdings’ preference shares, he added pointedly, made him “the captain of the ship so all can be protected – family, business and employees in the thousands … If the 1,000 preference shares were now divided equally among [his children],” he asked, “how could he keep control of the operating company?”

“With your own natural authority,” Gail replied.

But the real question, as David Bork, the family-business consultant, pointed out, was “What happens after PJP? … Would not the holder of the 1,000 preference shares really make the final determination of what can happen.”

Gail reiterated the sisters’ position that the relationship they’d had with their father could not be “instantly duplicated” or automatically transferred to Paul David, the lone son among daughters.

“I will not lose my son,” countered PJ, insisting almost plaintively that he “needs his son and wants his children to be a close loving family.” Any doubts PJ may now have been harbouring about his only son’s fitness to lead the next generation he kept to himself. But it also appeared that if PJ had to choose, he would choose his son over his daughters, or that close loving family.

If Gail really wanted to “butterfly,” he told the meeting, “they” would buy her out. According to the minutes, there would be other consequences. “Paul David would be chairman of the board [of Cara Operations] as he has great qualities of leadership … Gail should relinquish her position as chairman of [Cara Operations’] executive committee.”

Larry Hynes, Cara’s legal adviser who was also PJ’s long-time confidant, then tried to bring down the temperature in the room by reminding everyone that “the desired objective was to find a means by which PJ’s issue could harmoniously control this great business.”

“As opposed to who controls their assets,” retorted Bork.

“Nobody wants to do that,” Hynes fired back.

Finally, Paul James Phelan cut off the back-and-forth. He wanted to follow his father’s and grandfather’s “solid philosophy … to share and share alike,” he said. Unexpectedly, he declared he would try to do this by preparing a new will to return control of the preference shares equally to the four children.

The sisters had won! Or had they?

Even if PJ changed his will, that wouldn’t resolve the larger – and largely unspoken – issue. Who among the next generation would succeed their father?

While Bork allowed that he “fully understood and agreed with” PJ’s hope to see his son succeed him, he added that “it was important to keep open an avenue to continue dialogue to find a solution that would treat all with dignity.” As he often did, Bork, the polished, experienced, consummate family-business consultant, laid out a pathway forward, which the minutes vaguely described as a “profile of best solution.”

The goal, Bork said, should be to share and share alike – income streams, assets, and opportunities – among PJ’s four children and their families. This could only be achieved by the families working together in ways that would allow the most talented in each generation to reach leadership positions. Each generation should then choose its own leader. They would collectively need to agree that there would be no dismembering of Cara, and that they would “prudently discharge their responsibilities to Cara shareholders and employees.” If any family member wanted to, they would be free to leave “with provisions that don’t undermine Cara.”

“Suppose,” Bork finally suggested, Gail’s lawyer, Glen Macarthur, and PJ’s lawyer, Larry Hynes, “meet and jointly develop a plan for next steps.”

Noted the secretary’s cryptic but hopeful minutes: “Want best possible leadership in every generation … Want to have talent rise to the top … Together invent a solution.”

Easy to say. Would it ever be possible to accomplish?