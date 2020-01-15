 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Decline in manufacturing has hurt employment for men, Statistics Canada says

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A Statistics Canada report reveals that the fallout from the country’s shrinking manufacturing sector is affecting employment and wage rates of men and women differently.

In a report looking at the impact of the decline in manufacturing, the agency says the percentage of Canadian men aged 21 to 55 who were employed mainly full time for at least 48 weeks fell by five percentage points, from 63.6 per cent in 2000 to 58.6 per cent in 2015.

Statistics Canada said the drop in full-time employment rates was generally more pronounced in regions that saw larger-than-average declines in the relative importance of the manufacturing sector.

Story continues below advertisement

It noted that men’s full-year, full-time employment rates fell by 10 percentage points or more in the Ontario areas of Windsor, Oshawa, St. Catharines – Niagara and Kitchener – Cambridge – Waterloo.

The decline in manufacturing jobs has also meant lower real wages for men, especially less educated men.

The study said, from 2000 to 2015, a five-percentage-point drop in the share of the population employed in manufacturing in a given region led to, on average, at least a 6.9 per cent drop in the real weekly wages of male employees in the affected areas.

However, men with a high school diploma or less saw a drop of at least 7.3 per cent, compared with a decline of at least 4.8 per cent for their counterparts with a bachelor’s degree or higher.

The report found little evidence that the decline in manufacturing has meant a drop in full-year, full-time employment rates for women. Statistics Canada said the factors behind the gender difference remain to be determined.

The report also found little evidence that the manufacturing decline reduced real wages for women.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies