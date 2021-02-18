 Skip to main content
Deloitte Canada acquires technology consulting firm The Working Group

Jaren KerrMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
Deloitte is acquiring The Working Group, a Toronto-based digital consultancy that brings software design expertise and some blue-chip clients to the multinational accounting and consulting firm.

Founded in 2002, TWG develops software products for its corporate clients, which include RBC , Sun Life Financial , Wealthsimple and Audi. The deal is expected to close in early March. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We’re excited to welcome not only TWG but some of their new clients into our business,” said Deloitte partner Bevin Arnason, who leads Deloitte Digital in Canada. Deloitte Digital, which has about 1,000 employees in Canada, assists clients with digital strategy and design.

TWG’s team of more than 150 people will be integrated into Deloitte Digital, but they will remain in their current office in downtown Toronto. TWG executive chair Andres Aquino and chief executive officer Chris Eben will become partners at Deloitte.

Ms. Arnason said Deloitte has worked with TWG in the past on client projects, and was impressed by the talent at the company.

“They have deep craft expertise when it comes to digital product strategy, design, engineering and analytics,” she said. “As we got to know them more, we realized they have a special sauce that would be really wonderful to somehow bring into our Deloitte Digital business.”

The TWG team’s focus will be on Canadian clients, but it will also work with companies around the world.

“We do serve global clients pretty regularly, so there will be opportunities for TWG to get exposure and get involved in some of the global work that we do too,” Ms. Arnason said.

She said some Deloitte clients were pleased when they heard about the acquisition.

“There’s some really positive feedback from some of our clients who are now aware of TWG and Deloitte Digital joining forces, so it’s great to see the positive buzz,” she said.

Ms. Arnason said the acquisition makes sense for business reasons, but also highlighted that the firms have shared values.

“We’re both purpose-led organizations; we both care deeply about diversity, equity and inclusion,” she said. “Both organizations have a passion for our communities that we work with and how we can give back.” Those values, Ms. Arnason said, are embedded in the work TWG produces.

“Some of the aspects that would be important in terms of the [products] that we build for joint clients are related to gender parity, accessibility, racial minorities, the Indigenous population,” she added.

“Those are some of the aspects that they have expertise in.... infusing that into the design of these digital products is what TWG brings, it’s going to amplify what we’re doing in Deloitte Digital.”

Tickers mentioned in this story
