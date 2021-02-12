 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Deloitte sells 25 Canadian offices to MNP to refocus operations

Jaren KerrMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Pedestrians walk past a Deloitte sign in downtown Ottawa on Sept. 20, 2011.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Accounting and consulting giant Deloitte has sold 25 of its Canadian offices to MNP LLP, sending almost 1,000 employees to join the Calgary-based firm.

Anthony Viel, Deloitte Canada’s chief executive, says his company is “trying to have a bigger impact at country level,” and honing in on industries he says will be crucial to the Canadian economy, such as advanced manufacturing, clean technology and health care, especially as it pertains to the elderly.

“This is a strategic call for us, and we’re calling on others, including the country, to make a strategic call on a lot of things so that we can build that prosperous and inclusive Canada we all want,” he said. Mr. Viel said his firm will focus on promoting diversity and inclusion internally and externally, which he believes will boost the Canadian economy and provide opportunities to underrepresented groups.

Story continues below advertisement

“By 2030 we’ll have 1.7 million extra workers by just untapping the [potential of the] underrepresented and the underemployed... and with that comes economic empowerment for communities that haven’t done that.”

Mr. Viel said the genesis of the deal began when he stepped into his CEO role in June, 2019.

“In the first four months of coming in you re-evaluate the portfolio, and so the transaction is a result of that re-evaluation of where there’s growth and opportunity, and which parts of the portfolio that we that we need to refresh, and that sometimes involves a transaction like this.”

He still intends to expand Deloitte Canada’s operations. The company has added about 2,500 employees since June, and Mr. Viel says he plans to add 1,000 more, who would replace the 70 partners and 900 team members who will head to MNP.

“MNP is known for local. They service that part of the market extremely well,” Mr. Viel said.

About 20 of the 25 new offices MNP will acquire are in Quebec, expanding on the locations it already has in the province. MNP CEO Jason Tuffs says the addition of the Deloitte team will strengthen his firm’s presence across the country, and give it an opportunity to better serve clients in smaller cities and rural areas.

“All these people that will be joining, they’re going to have trusted relationships with clients in the communities that they work in,” he said. “There’s a number of new communities that we aren’t in today that we’re going to be in tomorrow.”

Story continues below advertisement

MNP will acquire an office in Windsor, Ont., and one in Hawkesbury, a town in eastern Ontario.

Mr. Tuffs says a “hub-and-spoke” model can benefit clients in a small city such as London, Ont., where MNP employees can build close relationships, and lean on other offices in the region for extra support.

MNP is acquiring a slew of offices at a time when many white-collar employees work from their living rooms, but Mr. Tuffs still believes that offices will matter in the future.

“I think that the office spaces are still going to have a role to play for organizations, and communities, so I guess we’re overall excited about it.”

The deal is set to close on March 1, subject to Competition Bureau approval.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies