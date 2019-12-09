Democrats, White House on verge of deal to ratify USMCA after changes accepted by Canada, Mexico

The Trump administration is on the cusp of a deal with congressional Democrats to ratify its new North American trade pact, after Mexico and Canada agreed to changes to the agreement, sources in U.S. industry and the Canadian government have told The Globe and Mail.
The development could allow the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives to vote on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement – a rejigged version of the current NAFTA – before Christmas.
The U.S. and Mexico spent last week and part of the weekend finalizing changes that the Trump administration has now taken to the Democrats. The sources said that the Democrats are close to accepting the agreement. Canada has been involved in the talks and is fine with the changes, which mostly involve the U.S. and Mexico, the government source said.
“We’re doing very well on USMCA,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House Monday afternoon. “A lot of strides have been made over the last 24 hours.”
One final holdup is the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, a major U.S. labour group that the Democrats want to have on-side if they agree to the deal. The organization is discussing the deal at a meeting Monday, the sources said.
The sources were granted anonymity to discuss confidential talks.
The details of the deal have not been made public, but Mexican officials have indicated they would involve more strident rules around the amount of North American steel used in auto manufacturing; a stronger dispute resolution system; tougher enforcement of new labour standards in Mexico; and a ratcheting back of new protections for pharmaceutical companies.
The three countries finished negotiating the USMCA in Sept. 2018. But after Democrats took control of the House two months later, they demanded changes to the pact in exchange for ratifying it. The Trump administration has been negotiating with the Democrats, Mexico and Canada over a side-letter that would add those changes to the original deal.
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters in Mexico City Sunday that one of the final sticking points was a demand from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to further tighten a USMCA requirement that autos be built with 70 per cent North American steel and aluminum to qualify for tariff-free treatment between the three countries. Mr. Lighthizer wanted only steel that was fully melted and poured on the continent to qualify.
Mr. Ebrard said Mexico would agree to the new standard for steel after a five-year phase-in period, but rejected the standard for aluminum entirely.
Democrats, for their part, had demanded that U.S. officials have the right to check Mexican factories to ensure they are meeting USMCA’s higher labour standards. Mr. Ebrard said Mexico would instead agree to give this power to international tribunals that adjudicate trade disputes.
Jesus Seade, Mexico’s chief USMCA negotiator, has previously said that the deal would also include a provision to end “panel-blocking,” a tactic that Mexico and Canada have accused the U.S. of using to stop trade tribunals from being set up to handle disputes. Mr. Seade also said the deal would roll back USMCA rules protecting certain types of prescription drugs from competition from generic copies for 10 years.
With a report from Reuters
