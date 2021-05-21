 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

Dentalcorp shares launch trading Friday in $950-million public offering

Vanmala SubramaniamCapital Markets Reporter
Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., Canada’s biggest network of dental practices, raised about $950-million in its public market debut on Friday morning, making it the one of the largest healthcare IPOs on the Toronto Stock Exchange in recent history.

Shares of Dentalcorp were priced at $14 before trading began, but dipped slightly when the market opened, hovering at the $13.90 mark.

While the common shares of the company raised $700-million, the offering also included a $250-million private placement of 10 million shares that were sold to institutional shareholders. The company intends to use most of the proceeds from the IPO to pay off debt that it had accumulated from acquiring hundreds of dental practices across the country over the last decade or so.

The company was founded in 2011, has approximately 7,000 employees and owns 434 dental practices across Canada. A majority of its clinics are located in Ontario and Alberta.

Dentalcorp’s largest shareholders include the American-French private equity giant L Catterton, as well as Toronto-based Imperial Capital and pension fund OP Trust. The raise will also include a new $250-million credit facility issued by a group of lenders including all of the Big Five Canadian banks and Merrill Lynch.

Company documents state that Dentalcorp’s revenue was heavily impacted by the pandemic, to the tune of $215-million, because most clinics within its network were forced to shut between March and July, 2020. Even though dental practices have been allowed to stay open in most provinces during the latest third wave, Dentalcorp says that it has taken a revenue hit of $35-million in the first quarter of 2021.

The company is currently not profitable, posting a net loss of $157-million in 2020. Revenue was $666-million last year, compared to $768-million in 2019.

More to come…

