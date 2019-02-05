Derailed train in B.C. began to move on its own, investigators say

Investigators say a Canadian Pacific freight train was parked and began to move on its own before it derailed and killed three crew members on the Alberta-British Columbia boundary.

The Transportation Safety Board says the westbound train had been parked on a grade for two hours near Field, B.C., when the westbound train started rolling.

The board says the crew had just boarded the train, but weren’t yet ready to depart.

It says the train gained speed well in excess of the 32 km/h maximum for the tight turns in the mountain pass.

Some 99 cars carrying grain and two locomotives derailed at a curve ahead of a bridge.

The three crew were all in the lead locomotive, which plunged into a river.