 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Desjardins Group replaces two senior leaders after massive privacy breach

Nicolas Van Praet
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Desjardins Group is shaking up its senior leadership ranks in the wake of a massive privacy breach that hit all its 4.2-million members earlier this year.

The Quebec-based banking co-operative said Tuesday it has severed ties with chief operating officer Denis Berthiaume, the institution’s second highest-ranking executive, as well as with information technology chief Chadi Habib.

Both men are no longer employed with Desjardins effective immediately, the group said.

Story continues below advertisement

"Trust between a president and their management committee is essential. In light of the events of the last few months, I’ve decided changes must be made to our senior management team,” Desjardins Group president and CEO Guy Cormier said in a statement.

Desjardins stunned clients and observers last month when it revealed that a theft of customer data it disclosed in June was much worse than first thought. Based on new information provided by police, the co-operative said information belonging to 4.2 million members were compromised, up from an initial tally of 2.9 million.

The personal information includes names, birth dates and social insurance numbers on largely personal accounts, according to Desjardins. Account access information such as passwords were not accessed, the group has said.

The data breach, among the largest known leaks in the Canadian financial services sector, has rattled Desjardins and forced it to the defensive. Mr. Cormier was summoned in front of Quebec politicians last month to explain the situation, an appearance in which he said Desjardins was not the first company to experience fraud from an employee.

What happened to Desjardins amounts to “a brutal wake-up call that shouldn’t be wasted,” Mr. Cormier told a legislative committee. He called for better protection of personal data by all those who keep it, including governments.

A rogue employee at Desjardins was behind the data leak, the co-operative has said. The person has since been fired and a police investigation continues.

Desjardins offered identity-theft protection and fraud insurance free of charge to its members as a result of the breach. It also launched an internal review. The senior executive changes are based on the findings of the review, Desjardins said in Tuesday’s statement. It did not elaborate.

Story continues below advertisement

Desjardins has named Réal Bellemare, chief financial officer, to replace Mr. Berthiaume. Mr. Bellemare will also take over Mr. Habib’s duties as executive vice-president of information technology on an interim basis, the group said. Alain Leprohon, currently vice-president of finance, takes over as CFO.

One of Mr. Bellemare’s main tasks will be to form what Desjardins calls a new “security office.” The bureau will co-ordinate initiatives across the group and put in place integrated, cross-sector security strategies to protect Desjardins members and clients, the co-operative said.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies