Desjardins revises data theft impact numbers, says 4.2 million affected

The Canadian Press
The Desjardins Group data theft is much larger than first thought, affecting 4.2 million members – up from the 2.9 million first reported in June.

The new number represents the entirety of the Quebec-based banking co-operative’s membership.

President and CEO Guy Cormier told a news conference today those figures come after new information was provided by Quebec police on Thursday.

Last month, the provincial force questioned 17 people of interest and conducted multiple property searches as part of an investigation dubbed “Portier.”

The force said it met 91 witnesses in the Quebec City, Montreal and Laval areas without making a formal arrest.

Desjardins has said a single employee – since fired – was responsible for the breach detected in December 2018.

