Despite bout of ‘volatility,’ Canadian bank CEOs not predicting a major downturn just yet

One called it a “paradox,” another a “disconnect": Even as Canada’s bank CEOs grapple with the fallout from a bout of major volatility in financial markets, they are stressing that the economic fundamentals driving most of their business remain solid.

A series of stomach-turning plunges and rebounds in the largest global stock indexes have spooked many investors, and banks will feel the impact in areas that are most exposed to market movements, such as wealth management and capital markets. For banks and their clients alike, there could be some short-term pain. “It’s a difficult period,” said Darryl White, Bank of Montreal’s chief executive, speaking at a conference that gathered senior bank executives and investors in Toronto on Tuesday.

Yet at the same time, on a range of key metrics ranging from employment to business confidence that the banks use to gauge the “real” economy affecting their retail and business clients, the past few months have been relatively steady and their outlook is more confident. And credit quality has hardly shown any signs of eroding among the six largest banks, which continue to report only modest loan losses.

“There’s a real disconnect," Mr. White said. “I think what the markets are having trouble interpreting – understandably so – is, well, is the world slowing down to a dead halt? Or is it slowing down to something that is just in fact a little bit slower than it was last year?"

Toronto-Dominion Bank CEO Bharat Masrani adopted a similar stance at Tuesday’s conference. On one hand, when he looks at employment figures or talks to commercial clients, he said, “folks are feeling pretty good.” But the continuing turbulence in capital markets, where new issuance of equity and debt has been depressed even as mergers and acquisitions activity has stayed strong, creates uncertainty for the coming year. “It’s somewhat of a paradox in the market,” he said.

So far in January, jumpy markets appear to be calmer. “I think everybody had a good holiday and came back and took a big breath,” Royal Bank of Canada CEO Dave McKay said. “I think we’ve come back from a difficult December, getting back to the fundamentals.”

Canadian banks' performance has been buoyed by benign trends in credit, marked by low loan losses on everything from mortgages to credit cards and business loans, but "that’s not going to last forever,” said Brian Porter, CEO of Bank of Nova Scotia.

There are an array of warning signs on the horizon that bank CEOs can’t ignore. Trends in trade, driven by political tensions, continue to be a major source of unease, and Mr. Masrani speculated that if the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA – the trade agreement crafted to replace NAFTA – fails to gain political approval, it could damage business confidence. And banks are warily watching instability in the energy sector, after the price of Western Canadian Select oil fell below US$14 a barrel before bouncing back more recently to more than US$40.

Some experts still worry the yield curve – which compares interest rates on shorter-term and longer-term bonds – could invert, which is widely seen as a strong indicator of a looming recession. Bank CEOs stopped short of forecasting an inverted curve on Tuesday but Victor Dodig, CEO of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, expects that the relatively flat curve is unlikely “to be upward-sloping any time soon.”

“I think we’re at the mature end of the credit cycle. I think a lot of people would agree with that," Mr. Dodig said. “A lot of people disagree about what that means.”

For clues, Mr. Dodig suggests watching interest rates, the trajectory of technology giants such as Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc., and the political fallout in international trade, though he worries that markets are reacting too quickly to headlines.

For now, the CEOs of Canada’s biggest banks appear to be treating the recent turmoil as a hiccup, rather than U-turn, and none of them are predicting a serious downturn in 2019.

“We go through these bouts of volatility," Mr. Porter said. "This one was probably as severe as I’ve seen in my career. But things will settle down and we’ll get back to business, and back to normal.”