Despite gold’s rally, miners face chilly market for raising equity capital

Canadian gold miners are facing a cool market for equity financing, despite bullion’s big move this year.
Earlier this month, a syndicate of underwriters got stuck with about one-third of New Gold’s Inc’s $150-million equity issue after failing to find enough interest from investors early on.
The transaction was a “bought deal," in which brokers buy stock from the company and attempt to flip the shares to investors, preferably in a matter of hours. A source familiar with the deal said that after a more than two-week effort, the syndicate led by BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. finally cleared all the remaining unsold shares in New Gold on Friday. The Globe and Mail has kept the source’s name confidential because the person wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
New Gold has some specific issues, including a high debt load and cost overruns at its biggest mine, that made its stock offering a tough sell. But the long-term underperformance of many Canadian gold companies has also left many people wary of the sector, including “generalist” investors who traditionally would have allocated some of their portfolio to gold stocks.
“Generalists don’t have both feet back in this market,“ said David Cobbold, a mining banker with Macquarie Capital Markets Canada Ltd.
“They’re nibbling around the edges and taking a very cautious approach.”
Specialist mining funds, which traditionally gobbled up big chunks of bought deals, are also much smaller than a decade ago, and don’t have as much money to put to work.
Doug Pollitt, an analyst with Toronto-based brokerage firm Pollitt & Co. Inc. said that even the equity of the best-run gold companies can be difficult to sell these days, in light of mine depletion, grade degradation and cost inflation across the industry.
“Fifteen-hundred dollar gold is not a panacea by any stretch,” he said.
The good news is that after years of cost cutting, and a renewed focus on generating free cash flow, the balance sheets of many of Canada’s big gold companies are in relatively good shape, meaning there isn’t a long list of candidates needing to raise money.
Maison Placements analyst John Ing says Eldorado Gold Corp., which is carrying US$449-million in debt against a market valuation of $1.8-billion, is one of the few large companies that might need to tap the market. The Vancouver-based miner recently filed a “shelf prospectus,” which allows bankers to solicit interest in securities of the company, potentially making it easier to make a bought deal.
When asked whether an equity raise was coming, Eldorado spokesperson Louise Burgess wrote in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail that the company doesn’t comment on market speculation.
Mr. Ing also said that Yamana Gold Inc. could benefit from an equity raise in order to bring down its heavy debt. As of the end of June, Toronto-based Yamana had US$1.8-billion in debt, but that’s expected to fall to to just less than US$1-billion with a US$800-million cash infusion coming from the recent sale of a Brazilian mine.
Yamana, spokesperson Stuart Weinberg, however, said the company has “no need for any equity financing,” and it is discouraging bankers from even approaching the company. Mr. Weinberg added that Yamana has plenty of other options to significantly reduce its debt, including using existing free cash flow, or possibly making further asset sales.
“A dilutive equity financing is wrong and not something we would support," he said.
One surprisingly strong niche area in secondary mining equity issues lately has been tiny exploration and development companies. A good chunk of the buying has been driven by one of Canada’s best-known precious metals investors.
Eric Sprott, the billionaire founder of Sprott Inc. has invested about $140-million in 18 metals explorers this year, including putting US$25-million in Continental Gold Inc., US$15-million in Jaguar Mining Inc. and $20-million in Pure Gold Mining Inc.
Earlier in the year, Mr. Sprott cashed in a portion of his shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., which over the past few years has been the world’s top performing large gold miner, thanks in large part to the outperformance of its high-grade Fosterville gold mine in Australia.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.