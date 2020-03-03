 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

DesRosiers says auto sales climb in February from a year earlier

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says auto sales rose in February from a year earlier to mark a second month of gains this year.

The consultancy says it estimates there were 123,375 light vehicles sold in the month, a 2.1 increase from a year earlier.

Light truck sales rose about six per cent to 96,500 in the month, while passenger car sales fell 11 per cent to 26,875 to continue a trend toward larger vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

The consultancy says that while the increased sales in January and February are positive, they’re compared to “noticeably muted” sales a year earlier and shouldn’t be taken as an indication of the trend for the year ahead.

DesRosiers says that the coronavirus and the potential economic pullback raise concerns, and create significant uncertainty for the automotive market.

Still, the rise in the past two months marks a change from the downward trend seen for much of the past two years.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies