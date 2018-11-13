 Skip to main content

Report on Business DHX Media reports first-quarter loss despite revenue increase

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

DHX Media reports first-quarter loss despite revenue increase

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

DHX Media Ltd. reported a loss in its latest quarter compared with a profit a year ago as its revenue rose 5.5 per cent.

The children’s entertainment company says it lost $2.4 million compared with a profit of $8.1 million a year ago, due to a larger non-controlling interest in Peanuts and a non-cash write-down in deferred financing charges.

The loss amounted to two cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of six cents per share a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Revenue in what was the first quarter of DHX’s financial year totalled $104 million, up from $98.6 million.

Last week, DHX announced a deal to sell its Halifax animation studio to IoM Media Ventures as part of what it said was a strategic shift to focus and streamline its production operations.

DHX completed a strategic review earlier this year that ended with a deal to boost distribution and sales of its Peanuts brand in China and elsewhere in Asia. The company also suspended its dividend, cut staff and streamlined operations.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019