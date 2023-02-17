Former executives Diane Blais and Michel Lanteigne have donated $40-million to Quebec’s CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation for cancer research.Serge Cloutier

The organizers: Diane Blais and Michel Lanteigne

The pitch: Donating $40-million

The cause: The Centre hospitalier universitaire Sainte-Justine in Montreal

When Diane Blais and Michel Lanteigne retired from their executive positions at Ernst & Young, they wanted to make a significant donation to a worthy cause.

“We finally came to the decision that if we put everything together and make one big donation, it will have a major impact on research and discoveries,” Ms. Blais recalled.

The couple spent months looking at various options at three hospitals. They finally settled on a cancer research program at the Centre hospitalier universitaire Sainte-Justine in Montreal. The hospital is one of Canada’s leading pediatric centres and is well known for its medical care, teaching and research.

Ms. Blais and Mr. Lanteigne have donated $40-million to create the Innovative Oncology and Hematology Treatment Development Fund at the hospital, which will help produce leading-edge cancer treatments for children.

The donation is especially personal for Mr. Lanteigne, who lost his son Benoit to leukemia. Benoit was diagnosed when he was four years old. He went through years of treatments and relapses, but died in 1989 at the age of 8.

Even though Benoit was sick, he was “full of life, full of joy, with a lot of friends and loved by his parents. And he did fight until the last moment,” Mr. Lanteigne said.

The gift has given the couple “a lot of serenity and peace.”

Mr. Lanteigne said children with cancer still have to endure painful side effects from treatment, something he and Ms. Blais hope their donation will address. “We’re trying to fund the medicine of the future,” he said.

The couple plan to stay involved with the hospital and keep abreast of the development fund’s progress.

“We want to see significant results that will have an impact on those kids that are fighting for their life,” Mr. Lanteigne said.