Report on Business

Discussions about Newfoundland oil refinery future ongoing, Premier says

Sarah Smellie
St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada
The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says discussions about the future of an oil refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., are ongoing with refinery owner Silverpeak, a U.S.-based investment firm.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says discussions about the future of an oil refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., are ongoing.

Furey tweeted Monday night, saying he recognized that these are difficult and uncertain times for the refinery’s workers.

A statement emailed Monday night on behalf of Industry, Energy and Technology Minister Andrew Parsons says refinery owner Silverpeak, a U.S.-based investment firm, is working on its options.

The statement says the province has been in regular talks with Silverpeak and will support the company as it can.

Silverpeak and Irving Oil announced in May they had signed an agreement for Irving Oil to acquire North Atlantic Refining Corp., the company which operates the Come By Chance facility.

North Atlantic’s assets include the 135,000 barrel-per-day refinery and a network of retail sites.

