 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Dispatchers and office staff on strike at Great Lakes Pilotage Authority

Cornwall, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Unionized workers at an agency that helps foreign ships navigate the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway have walked out of the job, but management says it will strive to ensure the impact on commercial navigation is minimal.

The Union of Canadian Transportation Employees says its 13 members – 10 dispatchers and three office staff – at the Great Lakes Pilotage Authority in Cornwall, Ont., have been on a legal strike since 6 p.m. Monday.

The union says the latest round of bargaining has been “extremely difficult,” and notes the parties have undergone conciliation as well as negotiating with the help of a mediator.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our members are vital to the waterway and its operation as a key shipping lane,” Martin Mika, the union’s vice-president for Ontario, said in a statement.

“We are very close to achieving a fair deal and could resolve the situation quickly if the employer addresses our members issues to put an end to the strike.”

A strike vote held last month showed unanimous support for labour action, the union said.

The agency, meanwhile, said it remains committed to providing safe and secure pilotage services to all its customers.

As part of its contingency plan, the agency says management will take over all dispatch and financial responsibilities during the strike.

“We will endeavour to minimize the impact on commercial navigation,” its CEO Michele Bergevin said in a statement.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter