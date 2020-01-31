 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Doctors at Nova Scotia’s Dartmouth General Hospital step up to donate money for major redevelopment

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The donors: Doctors at Dartmouth General Hospital

The gift: $664,350

The cause: A major redevelopment

Story continues below advertisement

When Dartmouth needed a new hospital 44 years ago, a group of doctors banded together to make it happen. Now as the hospital undergoes its first major redevelopment, doctors have once again stepped up.

The Nova Scotia hospital is undergoing a $157-million overhaul that will see it add a new wing, double the number of operating rooms and become a regional centre for orthopedic care. Most of the funding is coming from the provincial government, but the hospital’s foundation is raising $13-million for the project. To help the foundation’s effort, every one of the hospital’s 84 physicians have donated money. The contributions totalled $664,350, which was well above target.

“We set a goal of $500,000 and quickly surpassed that,” said Carla Pittman, a radiologist who chaired the physicians’ campaign. Dr. Pittman and her husband, Duane Sheppard, who is a gastroenterologist at the hospital, donated $75,000.

Dr. Pittman said the redevelopment will go a long way toward addressing health-care needs in the city. Waiting times for hip and knee surgeries will be slashed, and the number of beds at the hospital will increase to 173 from 125. She added that she wasn’t surprised that her colleagues were so eager to donate. Given the role that physicians have played in the hospital’s history, “there has always been this culture of collaboration and ownership,” she said. “I think I never really, truly, questioned that they would step up because that’s just the organization that we have. But, obviously, we’re very proud of it.”

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies