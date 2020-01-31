Doctors at Nova Scotia’s Dartmouth General Hospital step up to donate money for major redevelopment

The donors: Doctors at Dartmouth General Hospital
The gift: $664,350
The cause: A major redevelopment
When Dartmouth needed a new hospital 44 years ago, a group of doctors banded together to make it happen. Now as the hospital undergoes its first major redevelopment, doctors have once again stepped up.
The Nova Scotia hospital is undergoing a $157-million overhaul that will see it add a new wing, double the number of operating rooms and become a regional centre for orthopedic care. Most of the funding is coming from the provincial government, but the hospital’s foundation is raising $13-million for the project. To help the foundation’s effort, every one of the hospital’s 84 physicians have donated money. The contributions totalled $664,350, which was well above target.
“We set a goal of $500,000 and quickly surpassed that,” said Carla Pittman, a radiologist who chaired the physicians’ campaign. Dr. Pittman and her husband, Duane Sheppard, who is a gastroenterologist at the hospital, donated $75,000.
Dr. Pittman said the redevelopment will go a long way toward addressing health-care needs in the city. Waiting times for hip and knee surgeries will be slashed, and the number of beds at the hospital will increase to 173 from 125. She added that she wasn’t surprised that her colleagues were so eager to donate. Given the role that physicians have played in the hospital’s history, “there has always been this culture of collaboration and ownership,” she said. “I think I never really, truly, questioned that they would step up because that’s just the organization that we have. But, obviously, we’re very proud of it.”