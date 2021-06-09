Dollarama’s first-quarter sales climb 13%; efforts to curb COVID-19 pandemic hit results

Dollarama Inc.’s first-quarter sales rose nearly 13 per cent to $954.2-million, but the discount retailer was hit by a new round of restrictions as Canadian governments took measures to curb the third wave of COVID-19.
The Montreal-based retailer’s sales growth was driven mostly by an increase in the number of stores, the company reported on Wednesday. Dollarama had 1,368 stores as of the end of the first quarter on May 2, compared to 1,301 a year before.
New government restrictions, such as limits on store capacity and the sale of non-essential goods, were introduced in April -- including in Ontario, where 40 per cent of Dollarama’s stores are located. Before the latest restrictions, Dollarama’s comparable sales grew by 15.2 per cent in the nine weeks ended April 4. (Comparable sales is an important metric that tracks sales growth not affected by new store openings.) But for the full 13 weeks ended May 2, comparable sales growth was 5.8 per cent compared to the prior year.
Restrictions on the sale of non-essential goods in Ontario will be lifted on Friday, and will affect the first 5½ weeks of the company’s second-quarter results as well.
Comparable sales growth was driven by the higher sale of seasonal items, such as Easter candy and decorations and spring or summer goods. That is compared to the first quarter of last year, when the onset of the pandemic drove a spike in sales of lower-margin consumable items, such as cleaning products and food, and a decline in seasonal sales.
Dollarama’s net earnings rose to $113.6-million, or 37 cents per share, from $86.1-million, or 28 cents per share in the same period last year.
