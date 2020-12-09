Dollarama hikes dividend, posts sales gain; announces new round of pandemic pay

Dollarama Inc. reported higher sales and increased its dividend to shareholders on Wednesday, as the discount retailer continues to benefit from demand for items such as cleaning products and household items during the pandemic.

The Montreal-based retailer’s comparable sales -- an important metric in retail that shows growth not accounted for by new store openings -- grew 7.1 per cent in the third quarter. Dollarama opened 19 new stores in the quarter ended Nov. 1. Overall sales were $1.06-billion, a 12.3-per-cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Seasonal items related to summer and Halloween sold well, as did cleaning supplies, household items and health and beauty products. Meanwhile, as people were discouraged from getting together for special occasions, sales of party supplies and greeting cards were down.

Dollarama also joined other retailers such as Sobeys owner Empire Company Ltd. and Walmart Canada, in announcing a new round of bonus pay for store staff now that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies. Dollarama announced on Wednesday that it will pay a one-time bonus of $200 for part-time employees and $300 for full-time employees. The company employs more than 26,000 store staff across Canada. Dollarama did not say in its release whether warehouse workers, who have helped to keep store shelves stocked, will also receive a bonus.

Dollarama increased its quarterly dividend payout to shareholders by 6.8 per cent, to 4.7 cents per common share.

While more of Dollarama’s stores were open during the quarter than in the height of summer when more restrictions were in place, Dollarama is still seeing customers visit stores less often. But people are buying more each time they shop: the size of the average transaction increased 26.3 per cent in the 13 weeks ended Nov. 1, while the number of purchases was down 15.2 per cent.

The company reported third-quarter net earnings of $161.9-million, or 52 cents per share, compared to $138.6-million or 44 cents per share in the same period last year.

