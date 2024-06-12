Dollarama sees profit jump 20% in first quarter, boosts stake in Latin America’s Dollarcity

Dollarama Inc.’s profits jumped by 20 per cent in its first quarter, as Canadians rattled by more than two years of rising prices are consistently turning to discount stores looking for some relief. And the company is also seeing demand for discount stores in other markets, announcing on Wednesday that it has increased its stake in Latin American retailer Dollarcity.

Even compared to a period last year when Dollarama saw significant sales growth in Canada, its stores are continuing to see shoppers visit more often. Even though customers are buying fewer items on each visit, sales are up. The growth stemmed mostly from higher demand for “consumables,” a category that includes food, household cleaning products, and personal care items such as soap and toothpaste.

Comparable sales – an important metric that tracks store growth excluding new store openings – rose by 5.6 per cent. That was in comparison to the same period last year, when Dollarama recorded comparable sales growth of 17.1 per cent.

“As anticipated, we are seeing a progressive normalization in comparable store sales, with growth primarily driven by persistent higher than historical demand for core consumables and other everyday essentials,” president and chief executive officer Neil Rossy said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Montreal-based retailer reported net earnings of $215.8-million, or 77 cents per share in the quarter ended April 28, compared to $179.9-million or 63 cents per share in the same period the prior year.

Total sales increased by 8.6 per cent, to $1.4-billion in the quarter, resulting both from comparable sales growth and an increase in the number of stores. Dollarama had 1,569 stores as of April 28, having opened 62 new locations over the previous 12 months.

Also on Wednesday, Dollarama announced that it has increased its stake in Latin American discount retailer Dollarcity, and plans to expand the business. The Canadian retailer purchased 50.1-per-cent ownership of Dollarcity in 2019, and says it has now increased its stake to 60.1 per cent, in exchange for 6,060,478 Dollarama common shares. Dollarama has an option to purchase an additional 9.89 per cent in Dollarcity equity in the future, with that option expiring on Dec. 31, 2027.

Dollarcity operates stores in Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador and Peru, and has been expanding in those markets. On Wednesday, Dollarama announced that it had increased its growth target, and plans to nearly double its store count to 1,050 locations in those countries by 2031 – with growth primarily focused on Peru and Colombia. Its previous target was to operate 850 stores by 2029. Dollarcity had 547 stores as of March 31.

The company now also plans to expand into Mexico. Dollarama announced on Wednesday that it will indirectly have an 80.05-per-cent equity interest in that portion of the business, while Dollarcity’s founding stockholders will hold a 19.95-per-cent interest. The company plans to open its first pilot location in Mexico in 2026.

The company has more than tripled its revenues in Latin America since Dollarama acquired its majority stake. Mexico represents a large market “with untapped potential in the value of the retail space,” Mr. Rossy said in a statement on Wednesday.