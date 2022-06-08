Discount retailer Dollarama Inc.’s profits rose by 28 per cent in the first quarter, as inflation-related demand for cheaper goods drove higher traffic to its stores.

The Montreal-based retailer reported on Wednesday that its net earnings rose to $145.5-million or 50 cents per share in the 13 weeks ended May 1, compared to $113.6-million in the same period a year earlier.

In addition to inflationary pressures, the removal of pandemic-related restrictions on in-store shopping early in the quarter helped to drive a double-digit increase in customer traffic to Dollarama DOL-T stores, the company reported.

Strong demand for seasonal products and higher sales of consumables such as food and household goods pushed sales up at Dollarama. Comparable store sales – an important figure that measures sales increases not related to new store openings – grew by 7.3 per cent in the quarter, a faster pace of growth than in the same period last year.

The growing sale of lower-margin consumables affected Dollarama’s gross margins slightly in the quarter, though this was offset by lower logistics costs, according to the company. Gross margin was 42.1 per cent of sales compared to 42.3 per cent in the same period last year.

Retailers have noted that shopping patterns seen during the height of pandemic restrictions have been reversing, with people going out to stores more often and stocking up less during each trip. Dollarama reported that the number of transactions at its stores rose by 14.4 per cent in the quarter, while the average size of those transactions decreased by 6.2 per cent.

New store openings have also helped to drive up sales. The company opened 10 net new stores in the quarter, for a total of 1,431 stores as of May 1. Total sales in the first quarter rose by 12.4 per cent to $1.1-billion.

