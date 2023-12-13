Open this photo in gallery: Dollarama head offices are seen in Montreal on June 7, 2023.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

Dollarama Inc. DOL-T reported a 31.4-per-cent increase in profit in its third quarter, as Canadians continue to turn to discount stores looking for some relief from the pressures of inflation.

This has been an ongoing trend for Dollarama, which stocks products at prices up to $5 and has seen significant sales increases over the past two years. The Montreal-based discount retailer reported on Wednesday that comparable sales – an important industry metric that tracks sales growth not tied to new store openings – grew by 11.1 per cent in the quarter ended Oct. 29. That marked the sixth consecutive quarter in which comparable sales grew by a double-digit percentage.

While on average, the size of shoppers’ baskets on each trip are only slightly higher than they were a year ago, people are visiting discount stores more often. Dollarama reported that it saw a 10.4-per-cent increase in the number of transactions at its stores in the quarter. Sales are up across product categories, and people continue to buy more “consumables” than usual at Dollarama, such as food and household products.

The company’s net earnings grew to $261.1-million or 92 cents per share in the 13 weeks ended Oct. 29, compared to $201.6-million or 70 cents per share in the third quarter the prior year.

Dollarama has seen some costs rise: its general, administrative and store expenses grew by 17.6 per cent in the third quarter compared to the same period the prior year, as store labour costs were up and the timing of some other operating costs fell within the quarter. But the company also saw its grow profit margin expand, as costs to ship products into the country decreased, as did logistics costs.

Sales grew by 14.6 per cent to nearly $1.5-billion. The increase was due to both new store openings – Dollarama had 1,541 as of the end of October, compared to 1,462 a year earlier – and sales growth at existing stores.

On Wednesday, Dollarama boosted its sales outlook for the year, predicting that comparable store sales will increase by 11 to 12 per cent for the fiscal year ending Jan. 28, 2024. Its previous outlook, provided in mid-September, predicted comparable sales would grow by 10 to 11 per cent for the year.