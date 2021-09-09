 Skip to main content
Dollarama results hit by spring pandemic sales restrictions

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Open this photo in gallery

A Dollarama store, in Montreal, on June 11, 2013.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Discount retailer Dollarama Inc. says that a ban on selling non-essential products in Ontario this spring drove sales down in its second quarter, dampening the usual peak time for purchases of gardening supplies and other seasonal merchandise.

The pandemic-related restrictions were in place from April 8 to June 10 in Ontario, where roughly 40 per cent of Dollarama’s stores are located, and affected the first 5½ weeks of the quarter. Once the ban lifted, Dollarama reported that comparable sales grew, but not enough to offset earlier declines. Dollarama was also affected by store capacity limits and stay-at-home orders in other provinces.

Overall, comparable sales in the quarter fell by 5.1 per cent compared to the prior year. Comparable sales measures sales results at stores open for at least 13 months, and excludes temporarily closed locations.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, Dollarama president and CEO Neil Rossy said that while the company is facing “a challenging landscape for value retailers,” customer traffic to its stores has been trending upward.

The Montreal-based retailer reported that total sales increased by 1.6 per cent to $1-billion in the 13 weeks ended Aug. 1.

The retail industry is facing uncertainty as supply-chain troubles continue, including higher freight costs, factory delays and product shortages. The potential impact of a fourth wave of COVID-19 on non-essential stores also remains to be seen. Industry groups have been urging provinces such as Ontario to avoid further lockdowns.

Costs related to COVID-19 have also been falling for many retailers. Dollarama reported that its pandemic-related costs fell to $11.7-million in the quarter, compared to $34.3-million in the prior year.

Dollarama’s net earnings rose in the quarter, to $146.2-million or 48 cents per share, compared to $142.5-million or 46 cents per share in the same period last year.

