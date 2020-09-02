Dollarama sales climb as Canadians spend on cleaning supplies, summer products

Open this photo in gallery A woman walks past a Dollarama store in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 23, 2020. Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

Demand for summer products as well as continued strength in purchases of cleaning supplies helped to push sales up at discount retailer Dollarama Inc.

The Montreal-based company reported Wednesday that its second-quarter sales grew 7.1 per cent, to $1-billion. Comparable store sales – an important metric that tracks sales growth at stores open more than a year – were up 2.5 per cent in the 13 weeks ended Aug. 2. Excluding stores that were temporarily closed during the pandemic, comparable sales rose 5.4 per cent.

Store traffic improved in the quarter as provinces lifted restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19. While most of Dollarama’s stores were allowed to remain open during the pandemic to provide essential goods such as packaged foods and household items, 104 were forced to close, mostly in shopping malls that were shut down. All of the company’s 1,314 stores had reopened by June 19; 83 locations are still operating at reduced hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Shoppers continue to visit Dollarama stores less often but buy significantly more during each trip – a pattern other retailers have noted as the pandemic continues to affect shopping behaviour. Dollarama reported that the average transaction size rose by 41.7 per cent in the quarter, while the number of transactions fell by 25.7 per cent.

Demand decreased for items such as party supplies and greeting cards.

Dollarama reported $34.3-million in costs related to COVID-19 in the second quarter, which included costs related to cleaning and physical-distancing protocols in stores, and bonuses paid to store employees from March 23 to Aug. 2.

The company reported net earnings of $142.5-million or 46 cents per share, compared with $143.2-million or 45 cents per share in the same period last year.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.