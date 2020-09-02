Dollarama sales climb as Canadians spend on cleaning supplies, summer products

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Dollarama sales climb as Canadians spend on cleaning supplies, summer products

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A woman walks past a Dollarama store in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 23, 2020.

Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

Demand for summer products as well as continued strength in purchases of cleaning supplies helped to push sales up at discount retailer Dollarama Inc.

The Montreal-based company reported Wednesday that its second-quarter sales grew 7.1 per cent, to $1-billion. Comparable store sales – an important metric that tracks sales growth at stores open more than a year – were up 2.5 per cent in the 13 weeks ended Aug. 2. Excluding stores that were temporarily closed during the pandemic, comparable sales rose 5.4 per cent.

Store traffic improved in the quarter as provinces lifted restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19. While most of Dollarama’s stores were allowed to remain open during the pandemic to provide essential goods such as packaged foods and household items, 104 were forced to close, mostly in shopping malls that were shut down. All of the company’s 1,314 stores had reopened by June 19; 83 locations are still operating at reduced hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Shoppers continue to visit Dollarama stores less often but buy significantly more during each trip – a pattern other retailers have noted as the pandemic continues to affect shopping behaviour. Dollarama reported that the average transaction size rose by 41.7 per cent in the quarter, while the number of transactions fell by 25.7 per cent.

Demand decreased for items such as party supplies and greeting cards.

Dollarama reported $34.3-million in costs related to COVID-19 in the second quarter, which included costs related to cleaning and physical-distancing protocols in stores, and bonuses paid to store employees from March 23 to Aug. 2.

The company reported net earnings of $142.5-million or 46 cents per share, compared with $143.2-million or 45 cents per share in the same period last year.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies