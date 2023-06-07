Open this photo in gallery: A Dollarama store in downtown Toronto is seen in this March 14, 2023 photo.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

The pain of inflation continues to drive shoppers to discount stores in search of some relief, a trend that is boosting sales at Dollarama Inc. DOL-T and contributed to a 23.6-per-cent increase in the retailer’s profits in the first quarter.

The Montreal-based discounter reported on Wednesday that its net earnings grew to $179.9-million or 63 cents per share in the quarter ended April 30, compared to $145.5-million or 50 cents per share in the same quarter the prior year.

With food price increases outpacing the rate of general inflation for months, shoppers have been turning to discount stores in an attempt to cut down on their grocery bills – including Dollarama, which sells some grocery items such as cereal, canned tuna, condiments and snacks. But the company noted there has also been strong demand across all of its categories, including seasonal products and general merchandise.

Amid these inflationary pressures, Dollarama’s comparable store sales grew by 17 per cent in the 13 weeks ended April 30, compared to the prior year. Comparable sales is an important metric in retail, because it measures sales growth excluding the impact of new store openings.

Dollarama has been expanding its store count significantly, opening 21 new locations in the quarter. The company had 1,507 stores across Canada as of April 30, and has set a goal of reaching 2,000 locations by 2031.

That expansion, along with the growth in comparable sales, boosted the company’s overall sales by 20.7 per cent to $1.29-billion in the quarter.