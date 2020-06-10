Dollarama sales top retailer’s forecast as consumers stocked up on canned goods, cleaning products

Although most Dollarama Inc. stores have been deemed essential services and remained open during the pandemic, the discount chain’s first-quarter sales were roughly flat.
The Montreal-based company reported on Wednesday that its comparable store sales grew 0.7 per cent in the three months ended May 3. That figure excludes the impact of any store openings or closures, including Dollarama stores that were forced to close due to COVID-19.
The results exceeded Dollarama’s own expectations: during its last earnings report, the company cautioned that after an initial surge in purchases in early March – as people stocked up on items such as canned goods and cleaning products – sales had contracted. At the time, CEO Neil Rossy said he expected comparable sales to fall this quarter.
Including the impact of store closures, comparable sales decreased by 2.4 per cent. As of May 3, the chain had 1,301 stores, 104 of which were temporarily closed. Most of the stores that were forced to close were in malls, largely in Quebec. Since then, more stores have reopened: at the beginning of this week 32 Dollarama stores remained closed.
Public health measures across Canada led to "a sharp decline in in-store traffic," the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Like other retailers that remained open during stay-at-home orders, such as grocery stores, Dollarama noted that shoppers were visiting less frequently while buying more items during each visit. The chain reported a 22.6-per-cent increase in the size of transactions on average, and a 17.9-per-cent decrease in the number of visits.
Dollarama saw lower demand for seasonal products and party supplies, while customers continued buying higher numbers of cleaning products, food, and health and hygiene items. Those lower-margin consumable items impacted the chain’s profit margins. Higher costs related to COVID-19 also affected margins, including a temporary 10-per-cent wage increase; added staff shifts to handle increased cleaning protocols and to control traffic into stores; spending on plexiglass shields at cash registers; and reduced store hours. The company said it had $15-million in direct costs related to the pandemic during the first quarter.
The company increased its borrowings during the quarter to improve liquidity during the pandemic.
Dollarama's total sales for the quarter increased by 2 per cent to $844.8-million, driven mainly by 65 new store openings since the same period last year.
The company’s net earnings fell to $86.1-million or 28 cents per share, compared to $103.5-million or 33 cents per share in the same period last year.
