Inflation is coming to the dollar store.

Discount retailer Dollarama Inc. announced on Wednesday that price tags up to $5 will begin appearing on its store shelves in the coming year. Until now, Dollarama’s highest price point was $4.

The decision is yet one more signal that prices are rising across the board: the Montreal-based company has consistently said that it would only pass on elevated costs to shoppers if competitors do so first. Retailers are facing higher costs for everything from transportation, to packaging, to components that go into products such as plastic.

However, Dollarama has continued to grow its profits: the company reported on Wednesday that its net earnings jumped to nearly $220-million, or 74 cents per share in the fourth quarter, compared to $173.9-million or 56 cents per share in the same period last year.

On Wednesday, the company announced a 10-per-cent increase to its quarterly dividend, to 5.5 cents per common share.

Dollarama has been opening new stores, which helped push its sales to $1.2-billion in the 13 weeks ended Jan. 30, up 11 per cent compared to the same period in the prior year. Comparable sales – an important metric that tracks sales growth not related to new store openings – also grew by 5.7 per cent in the quarter.

The sales bump was partly due to easing restrictions related to COVID-19: in the same period the prior year, a temporary ban on the sale of non-essential items in Quebec affected roughly 30 per cent of Dollarama’s stores. While fourth-quarter sales this year were impacted by the Omicron variant of the virus – which changed people’s shopping patterns and led to some provincial restrictions in December and January – Dollarama was able to sell its full product assortment, and reported strong sales for its seasonal products and for household items. As restrictons have eased, the retailer has seen shoppers generally stocking up less on each trip, but visiting more frequently.

In the coming year, the company plans to open 60 to 70 new stores, and is forecasting comparable sales growth in the 4 to 5 per cent range. But the company also expects that it will be more impacted by supply chain and other inflationary pressures. Executives have previously signaled that shipping costs were likely to rise when it renegotiated its transportation contracts early this year.

For the full fiscal year ended Jan. 30, Dollarama reported net earnings of $663.2-million or $2.19 per share, compared to $564.3-million or $1.82 per share in the prior year. Sales for the full year grew by 7.6 per cent to $4.3-billion.

