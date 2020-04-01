 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Dollarama suspends guidance for expected performance amid COVID-19 pandemic

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A Dollarama store is seen on Front Street, in Toronto, in a Dec. 4, 2019, file photo.

Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Dollarama Inc. has felt a dual effect on its sales as a result of the new coronavirus: first, it saw a flurry of purchases as people stocked up on essential items, and then store traffic contracted significantly as people were directed to stay home to help prevent the spread of the virus.

"In the current unprecedented situation, we cannot predict how shopping patterns will evolve," CEO Neil Rossy said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the Montreal-based discount store chain is an "essential business" that it is committed to keeping its shelves well-stocked.

On Wednesday, the company announced that it would suspend its guidance for expected performance the coming fiscal year, due to the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

"At this point in time, it is impossible to forecast the impact of the pandemic on the Canadian economy, the duration and scope of measures imposed by various levels of government in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus and [Dollarama's] future performance in this unprecedented context," Mr. Rossy wrote.

While the company was affected by its suppliers in international markets stopping production for a number of weeks in February, Dollarama said those suppliers are back online and have increased production. Most of Dollarama’s stores in Canada – 1,237 out of 1,291 – have remained open. Dollarama stocks items such as cleaning products, household paper products and canned goods. A number of retailers that do not sell essential goods have been forced to close their doors as public health officials have enacted measures to prevent the spread of the virus, dealing a major blow to the Canadian retail sector.

Canadians began altering their shopping patterns significantly starting near the end of February, with activity surging throughout March as directives to self-isolate led people to stock up on items such as canned goods, soap and household cleaning products, and toilet paper. Companies including grocery chains and convenience stores have tried to reassure the public that panic buying is not necessary and that essential items will remain available. Mr. Rossy echoed that sentiment.

"With our direct sourcing platform, and robust supply chain and logistics operations, we will do everything possible to provide Canadian consumers with a safe and reliable supply of everyday products in the weeks and months ahead," he wrote.

His comments were released as Dollarama reported its fourth-quarter earnings.

The discount-store chain had sales of $1.07-billion in the quarter ended Feb. 2, 2020, up from $1.06-billion in the same quarter the year before. This year’s 13-week quarter was a week shorter than the same period in the prior year; on a comparable 13-week basis, sales grew 6.3 per cent.

The growth was driven partly by the opening of new stores: the company opened 20 net new locations in the fourth quarter, and 66 net new stores over the course of its fiscal year. Comparable store sales – an important metric that excludes the impact of store openings by tracking sales at stores open more than a year – were up 2 per cent in the quarter, or 3.8 per cent if compared on a 13-week basis.

Story continues below advertisement

The company reported net earnings of $178.7-million or 57 cents per share in the fourth quarter, up from $171-million or 54 cents per share in the prior year.

For the full year ended Feb. 2, 2020, Dollarama reported sales of $3.79-billion, up from $3.55-billion in the prior year, which was one week longer. Comparing results on a 52-week basis, overall sales grew 8.5 per cent, according to the company, which comparable store sales were up 4.3 per cent.

Overall transactions grew just 0.9 per cent over the course of the year, Dollarama’s sales growth was driven by customers buying more items per visit. The company said that on average it saw a 3.4-per-cent increase in transaction sizes.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies