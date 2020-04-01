Dollarama suspends guidance for expected performance amid COVID-19 pandemic

Dollarama Inc. has felt a dual effect on its sales as a result of the new coronavirus: first, it saw a flurry of purchases as people stocked up on essential items, and then store traffic contracted significantly as people were directed to stay home to help prevent the spread of the virus.
"In the current unprecedented situation, we cannot predict how shopping patterns will evolve," CEO Neil Rossy said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the Montreal-based discount store chain is an "essential business" that it is committed to keeping its shelves well-stocked.
On Wednesday, the company announced that it would suspend its guidance for expected performance the coming fiscal year, due to the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"At this point in time, it is impossible to forecast the impact of the pandemic on the Canadian economy, the duration and scope of measures imposed by various levels of government in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus and [Dollarama's] future performance in this unprecedented context," Mr. Rossy wrote.
While the company was affected by its suppliers in international markets stopping production for a number of weeks in February, Dollarama said those suppliers are back online and have increased production. Most of Dollarama’s stores in Canada – 1,237 out of 1,291 – have remained open. Dollarama stocks items such as cleaning products, household paper products and canned goods. A number of retailers that do not sell essential goods have been forced to close their doors as public health officials have enacted measures to prevent the spread of the virus, dealing a major blow to the Canadian retail sector.
Canadians began altering their shopping patterns significantly starting near the end of February, with activity surging throughout March as directives to self-isolate led people to stock up on items such as canned goods, soap and household cleaning products, and toilet paper. Companies including grocery chains and convenience stores have tried to reassure the public that panic buying is not necessary and that essential items will remain available. Mr. Rossy echoed that sentiment.
"With our direct sourcing platform, and robust supply chain and logistics operations, we will do everything possible to provide Canadian consumers with a safe and reliable supply of everyday products in the weeks and months ahead," he wrote.
His comments were released as Dollarama reported its fourth-quarter earnings.
The discount-store chain had sales of $1.07-billion in the quarter ended Feb. 2, 2020, up from $1.06-billion in the same quarter the year before. This year’s 13-week quarter was a week shorter than the same period in the prior year; on a comparable 13-week basis, sales grew 6.3 per cent.
The growth was driven partly by the opening of new stores: the company opened 20 net new locations in the fourth quarter, and 66 net new stores over the course of its fiscal year. Comparable store sales – an important metric that excludes the impact of store openings by tracking sales at stores open more than a year – were up 2 per cent in the quarter, or 3.8 per cent if compared on a 13-week basis.
The company reported net earnings of $178.7-million or 57 cents per share in the fourth quarter, up from $171-million or 54 cents per share in the prior year.
For the full year ended Feb. 2, 2020, Dollarama reported sales of $3.79-billion, up from $3.55-billion in the prior year, which was one week longer. Comparing results on a 52-week basis, overall sales grew 8.5 per cent, according to the company, which comparable store sales were up 4.3 per cent.
Overall transactions grew just 0.9 per cent over the course of the year, Dollarama’s sales growth was driven by customers buying more items per visit. The company said that on average it saw a 3.4-per-cent increase in transaction sizes.
