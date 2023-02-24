The head of sustainability at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s CM-T capital markets arm has resigned to take a senior role in the minerals sector.

Dominique Barker, who was managing director and head of sustainability advisory at CIBC Capital Markets, has accepted a position as chief financial officer at Toronto-based Lithium Royalty Corp., according to a source familiar with the matter. The Globe and Mail is not naming the person because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

Lithium Royalty garners its revenues from interests in North American and European production of minerals used in the manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage.

Ms. Barker declined to comment on her career change. Tom Wallis, spokesperson for CIBC, acknowledged her departure, but declined further comment.

Ms. Barker had been at CIBC since 2010. Her most recent role involved advising the bank’s corporate clients on environmental, social and governance issues, and conducting internal education and co-ordination on climate. She led work on behalf of CIBC on Carbonplace, a coalition of global financial institutions that has launched a blockchain-based system to record and track trades in the carbon-credit market. She also hosted the bank’s podcast on sustainability and is a frequent public speaker on such issues.

In her previous roles at the bank, she was a portfolio manager and research analyst, specializing in real estate and socially responsible investing.