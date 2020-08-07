Domtar launches strategic review of personal care business after nine years

Open this photo in gallery Domtar president and CEO John Williams gets ready for the paper company's annual meeting in Montreal, on April 30, 2014. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Domtar Corp. is launching a strategic review of its personal care business, nine years after launching the diaper and incontinence operations following an acquisition.

The forest products company says it is exploring “a range of value-creating alternatives” with the help of outside advisers, which include a sale of the business.

Domtar also says it will close and repurpose several U.S. facilities, affecting about 780 employees, as it looks to cut US$200 million in annual costs.

Story continues below advertisement

The South Carolina-based company says it earned US$19 million or 34 cents per diluted share in the second quarter, up from US$18 million or 28 cents per share a year earlier.

Adjusted profits decreased 44 per cent to US$20 million or 36 cents per share, from US$36 million or 57 cents per share in the second quarter of 2019.

Revenues for the three months ended June 39 decreased 2.1 per cent to US$1.01 billion. Domtar was expected to lose 49 cents per share on $1.04 billion of revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.