 Skip to main content

Report on Business Donating to a preschool for children with special needs

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Donating to a preschool for children with special needs

Paul Waldie Europe correspondent
For Subscribers
Comments

The donors: Don and Michele Tse

The gift: Raising more than $100,000 and climbing

The cause: Providence Children’s Centre in Calgary

Story continues below advertisement

A few years ago, Don Tse and his wife, Michele, were watching the local television news in Calgary when they saw a story about some stolen tricycles at Providence Children’s Centre, a preschool for children with special needs.

The couple were so moved they called Providence and offered to buy new bikes. When the school said the bikes had been recovered, Mr. Tse said they would buy something else and officials suggested climbing equipment. They made the contribution and figured that would be the end of their involvement. When the school invited them to see the children play on the new equipment, Mr. Tse and Ms. Tse were overwhelmed. “The kids had so much joy, it was just so authentic,” recalled Ms. Tse, a retired lawyer who now runs a beer consulting business. “It was really heartwarming.”

They began making regular donations to Providence’s six locations for computers, gym equipment and reading material. They’ve donated more than $100,000 in total over the past decade and they organize regular fundraising events. “We do it all with pleasure,” Mr. Tse said. “When a kid comes up and thanks you for a book or gives you a hug, there’s just nothing better than that.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter