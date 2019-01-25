Donating to a preschool for children with special needs

The donors: Don and Michele Tse

The gift: Raising more than $100,000 and climbing

The cause: Providence Children’s Centre in Calgary

Story continues below advertisement

A few years ago, Don Tse and his wife, Michele, were watching the local television news in Calgary when they saw a story about some stolen tricycles at Providence Children’s Centre, a preschool for children with special needs.

The couple were so moved they called Providence and offered to buy new bikes. When the school said the bikes had been recovered, Mr. Tse said they would buy something else and officials suggested climbing equipment. They made the contribution and figured that would be the end of their involvement. When the school invited them to see the children play on the new equipment, Mr. Tse and Ms. Tse were overwhelmed. “The kids had so much joy, it was just so authentic,” recalled Ms. Tse, a retired lawyer who now runs a beer consulting business. “It was really heartwarming.”

They began making regular donations to Providence’s six locations for computers, gym equipment and reading material. They’ve donated more than $100,000 in total over the past decade and they organize regular fundraising events. “We do it all with pleasure,” Mr. Tse said. “When a kid comes up and thanks you for a book or gives you a hug, there’s just nothing better than that.”